‘L&HH’ MariahLynn Teases Tension-Fueled Season 7 Reunion Show — ‘It Will Be Crazy’

The best part of any reality TV show is ALWAYS the reunion episode! As season 7 comes to a close, ‘Love & Hip Hop New York’ star MariahLynn promises viewers a ‘crazy,’ tension-fueled showdown with her cast mates. Read on for the explosive details!

If you thought season 7 of Love & Hop Hop: New York was dramatic, just wait until all the ladies reunite under one roof. Usually, reunion shows emphasize that no one has seen or spoken to each other since filming wrapped, so just imagine how much tension has built up! L&HHNY star MariahLynn fittingly promises us that season 7’s final episode is going to be full of drama! “I’ve never seen a reunion like this since Joseline [Hernandez] and Stevie J went nuts on stage,” she confessed on the Domenick Nati Show.

It’s not uncommon for the women to lash out on each other during the reunion, but that’s one of the things MariahLynn is keeping quiet about. When asked if any fights break out, she didn’t say a word. The reality star DID tease that the reunion is going to be “insane” and “over the top.” Surely it can’t be crazier than the time Samantha Wallace got beat up on stage by a fan — rumored to be Yandy Smith‘s cousin. That brawl reportedly left Samantha was multiple bruises, and now, she’s debating if she even wants to attend the season 7 reunion.

Unfortunately, that’s only the beginning. We have reason to believe that Sam might NEVER film again because she’s so scared! “She’s terrified of getting attacked by some random a** fan,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She puts her life out there everyday for the world to see and never thought she’d be viciously harmed. She’s over it!” If Sam does decide the quit the show, she’ll be able to live a normal life again with her adorable son. Sounds good to us!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch the season 7 reunion episode? Will it be the craziest one to date?

