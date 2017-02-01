Malia Obama Wows At Harvey Weinstein Internship In NYC Pitching Movie Scripts

Splash News

SLAAAAAAY! Malia Obama may be earning her stripes in the entertainment business as an intern, but she’s already choosing and pitching movie scrips to executives at the Harvey Weinstein company. Read all about her stellar gig, right here!

Is there anything Malia Obama CAN’T do?! At only 18-years old, she’s juggling school AND an internship at the Harvey Weinstein company in NYC. The Harvard student is seriously killing it as a fresh-faced intern, as she’s already pitching movie scripts to top executives, according to TMZ. Mind you this is an ENTRY position! The company must be so impressed with her skill set, and they’re even reportedly trusting her to pick out the best movie scripts for publication consideration.

Sources connected to entertainment empire say the former President’s daughter started on Monday (Jan. 30), and will continue to work there until the Spring. At that point, there’s a high chance she’ll be offered a full-time job! As long as it doesn’t interfere with her studies at school, Barack and Michelle Obama will probably encourage Malia to climb the ladder of success at Weinstein. The ambitious beauty already has some experience working on set, as it was reported that she collaborated with Lena Dunham on Girls in 2015. She was only 17-years old at the time!

With her family moved out of the White House in Washington D.C, Malia is getting into the swing of NYC life. She’s trying to blend in as a normal teenager, but still finds herself surrounded by fans everywhere she goes. When Malia checked out the Met Breuer museum in the Big Apple on Jan. 29, she was immediately swarmed by a crowd who kept asking for pictures. While that’s all extremely flattering, we totally understand if Malia wants to regain some privacy in her life and step away from the spotlight. She’s in her prime, and college should be the best years of her life!

