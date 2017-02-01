Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: How Lady Gaga Is Supporting Them Amidst The Drama

Image Courtesy of Twitter, REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s whirlwind romance is still causing drama in some cirles, but one surprising singer totally supports them, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned! Keep reading for details on how Lady Gaga shared a few words of encouragement!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, have their fair share of nay-sayers when it comes to their blossoming romance, but not everyone feels so cynical about their future together! “There are still plenty of people in Selena’s corner including Lady Gaga,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They bonded at the American Music awards and since then Gaga has been sending her encouraging messages. She thinks Selena is a total sweetheart and doesn’t see anything wrong with her dating the Weeknd.” The lovebirds certainly seem to agree!

Our source explained how Gaga advised Sel to stay strong, no matter what people say. “She told Selena to keep her head up and focus on the love.” Of course, their romance is still tough to process for many fans, since he broke up with his gorgeous ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, 20, only a few months ago. Hailey Baldwin, 20, seemingly chose a side in the feud when she tweeted on Jan. 31. “Wait sorry, WHO could possibly be cuter than @bellahadid …. literally nobody.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s relationship with the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer has definitely been heating up, as they recently took their romance all the way to Venice, Italy. Fans couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the two cuddling close and admiring artwork at the Uffizi Museum on Jan. 2. The power couple even went the extra step, by making their relationship Instagram official!

It looks like The Weekend, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, and Selena are ready to show off their love to the world. With the Grammy Awards fast approaching, he’s listed Sel as a plus one for Clive Davis’ pre-show party, and is doing everything in his power so they can seated next to each other at the star-studded show, TMZ claims. We’ll be ready for their grand debut!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and Abel’s relationship will go the distance? Let us know!

