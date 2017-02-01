Rihanna V. Kylie Jenner: Jumpsuit Showdown In Same Fringe Silhouette

Splashnews / Courtesy of Instagram

When it comes to pushing the envelope with their sexy style, no one is quite as daring as both Rihanna and Kylie Jenner — so it comes as no surprise to see them suit up in the same sexy, fringed jumpsuit — but who do you think wore it better? VOTE.

Whether she’s working the red carpet or showing off her edgy, cool street style, Rihanna, 28, always defines style goals — and that’s just what she did when she stepped out in a full-on fringe jumpsuit from British boutique The Dolls House in a gorgeous green hue that totally popped against her complexion! Not only did the sexy silhouette show off RiRi’s ample assets, but we loved the way she donned the seriously glam silhouette as she headed out to a post-VMA party at Up & Down in August 2016…she’s just being RiRi! She polished off the look with oversized hoop earrings and a top knot, all while adding a matching green choker to the get-up.

Not only does the songstress provide endless inspiration to us, but it looks like another one of our fashionable faves, Kylie Jenner, 19, also noticed how major Rihanna looked. In fact, while in Costa Rica for a quick family vacation the teen turned up the heat in the very same jumpsuit, opting for the silver version of the outfit, for a glam night out with her fam. The silhouette hugged her curves in all the right places and totally put the attention on her cleavage in the daring get-up. She wore her hair back in a high ponytail, keeping the focus on the show-stopping outfit — it literally shined!



While wearing a full-on fringe, embellished jumpsuit certainly isn’t easy, both Rihanna and Kylie rocked the glam silhouette with ease — but who do you think wore it better? Check out how they each made the look their own and be sure to vote!

