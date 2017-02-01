Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant & In A Panic: Is The Baby Scott’s Or Model Younes Bendjima’s?

What the heck is going on?! Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her fourth baby according to a shocking Feb. 1 report, and just as Scott Disick was caught cheating on her, insiders say that the baby might not be his…but model Younes Bendjima’s! Here’s what’s going on.

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, has told friends “she thinks she’s expecting again”, a source claims to Life & Style magazine in their Feb. 13 issue. OMG!

Kourt has been keeping her lips zipped on who the father is, but friends tell the mag that it could be Younes Bendjima, 23, a model who Kourtney reportedly hooked up with! “Those close to her think Younes is the father,” an insider shares about the boxer-turned-model, who apparently met Kourtney during 2016 Paris Fashion Week, then had a fling with her in December. “She finds his model looks and charming personality irresistible.” Fair enough.

So where is Scott Disick, 33, in all this? Well, Kourt has had it with his antics. She “thinks his actions are unfair to her and the children [Penelope Disick, 4, Mason Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 2]”, a source reveals, “So she continues to date around.” With all of Scott’s shady and downright inappropriate behavior lately, who could blame her? No one!

However, Scott and Kourtney will probably be endgame, according to the insider: “Despite the terrible way he’s treated her, she’ll always love him.” Oh, Kourtney. Give him up, already!!

Despite all the craziness, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is staying optimistic. “Kourtney wouldn’t mind having another child,” the source admits. “She thinks that she was truly put on this earth to be a mom.” Hey, do what you gotta do, girl.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Kourtney is pregnant again? Tell us if you think the father is Scott or Younes!