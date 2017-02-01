Kourtney Kardashian Taunts Scott Disick With Epic Butt Pic? Not ‘Ready For This Jelly’

Courtesy of Instagram

Shots fired! Kourtney Kardashian appears to be clapping back at Scott Disick’s womanizing ways by showing off that she’s hotter than any of the random chicks he’s been caught getting cozy with. We’ve got the details on how she’s using her perky butt to taunt her baby daddy!

Kourtney Kardashian is just slaying with epic shade when it comes to her ex Scott Disick, 33, fooling around with two different women in Miami. He’s done nothing to hide the fact that he’s been canoodling with multiple randoms ever since he got back from a KUWTK getaway to Costa Rica with Kourt and their kids. Now she’s reminding him that he’s just not ready for all of her hotness in a steamy Instagram pic Jan. 31.

The 37-year-old posted a pic from their recent getaway where she can be seen leaning against a balcony railing with her perfect butt on full display in tiny white bikini bottoms. She looks SO ridiculously sexy and Scott should be thanking his lucky stars that he was actually there to see it in person. Kourt captioned the pic “I don’t think you ready for this jelly,” which seems to be a total diss at Scott, especially since he was seen in another set of photos standing nearby totally ogling her booty. She is completely feeling herself in the post, as she’s super hot and knows it!

I don't think you ready for this jelly A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

While it seemed like things might be back on again for the couple after becoming so close again in the past few months, Scott proved he’s still a total playboy by heading to Miami immediately after their Costa Rican trip. He got caught Jan. 30 making out in a pool with model Jessica Harris, 25. As if that wasn’t enough, the next day he snuggled up to a young bikini-clad blonde on a poolside lounger and didn’t care how many people saw him. Scott had to have known that Kourt would end up getting wind of his shenanigans, and her perky butt pic is the perfect clapback to show him those girls have nothing on her!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney is the sexiest Kardashian sister?

