Kobe Buffalomeat: Football Player With Ridiculous Name Sends Internet Into A Frenzy

One college football player’s dream turned into a nightmare when he went from being a thrilled new Illinois State recruit to the laughing stock of the internet! And it’s all thanks to his, um, unique name — Kobe Buffalomeat! See fans hysterical reactions to the name, here.

What’s in a name? Apparently, a lot if you’re Kobe Buffalomeat, the 6′ 7″ outside linebacker from Kansas! The incoming college student was over the moon to be recruited by Illinois State on National Signing Day on Jan. 31, but the internet was even more thrilled to have a player with an absolutely hilarious name to mock!

“Shut it down. Best name in the history of college football…. KOBE BUFFALOMEAT,” tweeted ESPN anchor Peter Burns. Fans immediately started comparing the name to the goofy football names on the hit sketch comedy show Key & Peele, and it didn’t take long for Jordan Peele to notice.

“You win, God. ,” he tweeted, basically admitting that even after all of the hilarious names he’s come up with, he was outdone by a real one! The comments rolling in just got funnier and funnier from there! “Most deliciously named recruit ever? MOST DELICIOUSLY NAMED RECRUIT EVER,” said another football fan. How could we disagree?!

Here are some of the most hilarious reactions Twitter has to offer:

@PeterBurnsESPN Most deliciously named recruit ever? MOST DELICIOUSLY NAMED RECRUIT EVER. — Grant C. Bartlett (@grantcbartlett) February 1, 2017

*Kobe Buffalomeat goes to school* Kobe: "OK, I'm heading off to class now. Bye mom! Bye dad! Mr. and Mrs. Buffalomeat: "Bison!" — Michael Lananna (@mlananna) February 1, 2017

Shut it down.

Best name in the history of college football….

KOBE BUFFALOMEAT https://t.co/JO8AAspscZ — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) February 1, 2017

@RedbirdFB @buffalomeat10 Any word on Ron Pizzadough starting this year? — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) February 1, 2017

Jokes aside, Kobe has a very bright future ahead of him. He’s got a full ride to college and his new coach is very excited to have him. “He has some work to do in the weight room, continue development, but we think he could be a very special player,” Illinois State recruiting coordinator Lamar Conrad revealed. “You just can’t coach that kind of size and attitude.” With a name like that, you’ve gotta have an attitude!

