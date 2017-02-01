Kim Kardashian Forced To Relive Traumatic Paris Robbery — Testifies In NYC

Four months after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, she’s reliving the trauma in front of a judge. The reality star gave her play-by-play testimony in New York City on Feb. 1, according to a new report.

Kim Kardashian, 36, is finally seeming more and more like her old self, but on Feb. 1, she was forced to relive the terrifying robbery that kept her temporarily out of the spotlight once again. The judge and lawyers involved in Kim’s case traveled to New York City to hear her side of the story on Feb. 1, where she testified about exactly what happened in her Paris hotel room on Oct. 3, according to TMZ.

The site reports that the judge is hoping Kim can identify the two men who broke into her apartment, bound and gagged her at gunpoint, then stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from the room. There were actually more than a dozen arrests made in connection with the case, with the suspects believed to be involved in gangs and having criminal associations, however, only two men are expected to have come in direct contact with Kim.

Kim took her two kids, North, 3, and Saint West, 1, to New York with her following the Kardashian family’s trip to Costa Rica, but Kanye West, 39, did not join. The 36-year-old doesn’t seem to be bothered that all of this is coming to light again, though — she’s been back on Snapchat like crazy lately, and shared tons of videos with North during their NYC trip on Jan. 31.

As for the expensive bling that was stolen when Kim was robbed, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like she’ll be getting most of it back. The suspects allegedly told police that they liquified the jewelry and turned it into gold bars so there’d be less of a chance of them getting caught. However, her $4 million ring from Kanye West, 39, is apparently still out there.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Kim testified?