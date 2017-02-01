Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Trying For Baby No. 3? — See Her Cryptic Tweet

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting ready to have a third child? Kim retweeted a very interesting tweet on Jan. 31 that has fans wondering if Kim’s going to announce a pregnancy soon!

Kim Kardashian, 36, revealed that she’s launching a clothing line for kids with hubby Kanye West, 39, on Jan. 31 and fans went nuts over it. One fan tweeted, “RT fi you’re getting pregnant in time for the Kim + Kanye kids line launch.” Guess what? Kim retweeted that tweet! She even included the raising hand emoji!

It didn’t take long for fans to start asking if Kim was expecting her third baby with Kanye. Check out their tweets below!

@KimKardashian are you saying you're pregnant Kim?? 👀 — Christian Snyder (@csnyder5) February 1, 2017

@KimKardashian Kim is this you saying you're having another baby (yourself or surrogacy) 😍😂 — chlo money (@chloebieber0) February 1, 2017

@KimKardashian CANT WAIT KEEKS ANOTHER BABY WEST COMING SOON ❤❤ — CrystalKardashian (@Crystal112188) February 1, 2017

Don’t get your hopes up too much, though. Kim later responded to a fan asking if she was pregnant and tweeted, “Def not!” Kim’s not pregnant right this second, but that doesn’t mean she couldn’t be by the end of 2017!

Kim has thought about having a third baby for quite some time now. Rumors swirled that she was already pregnant in Jan. 2017 when she was spotted holding her tummy while leaving her OBGYN. But she put those rumors to rest when she stepped out in a tight bikini that showed off her flat stomach in Costa Rica with the family.

The KUWTK star had serious pregnancy complications with both North West, 3, and Saint West, 1. Doctors have reportedly warned Kim that getting pregnant again could be dangerous for her and the baby. Kim has considered surrogacy in the past, but she’s admitted that she’s scared she won’t love a surrogacy as much as she loves North and Saint. Come on, Kim! Give us one more West baby! North and Saint need another playmate!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye will have a third baby? Let us know!