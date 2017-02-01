Kim Kardashian’s Metal Chain Nails — Love Or Loathe Her Crazy Trend?

Courtesy of Snapchat

Kim Kardashian is back at it again with her crazy manicures! Kim showed off her brand new nails and they’re pretty bizarre. She rocked a long black manicure with a silver chain attached to them and we can’t decide if we love them or loathe them. What do you guys think? VOTE.

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian, 36, is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion and beauty, but her latest look is a bit too crazy. Just a few weeks after showing off her pierced nails, her latest mani is metal chain nails and we can’t tell if we think it’s cool or if it’s too crazy. What do you think?

Kim shocked us all a few weeks ago when she posted a ton of pics on her Snapchat of her silver manicure that was completely pierced with little gold hoops for a “secret project.” If you thought her pierced manicure was crazy, her latest metal chain nails are even crazier.

She posted a photo of her long shiny black tips with a chunky silver chain attached to her nails. All we could think about is how does she use her hand and fingers if a giant chain is attached to her nails? The tips were long to begin with and each nail was pierced with little silver hoops. The hoops were all attached by one big thick silver chain while her index finger was a neon green. We wonder what these nails are for and what the secret project could be. Whatever it is, it’s definitely going to be edgy because if this mani is any indication, it’s going to be something seriously sexy.

While we usually commend Kim for taking risks when it comes to manicures, we really hope metal chain nails doesn’t become a trend, because this look is a lot to handle. What do you guys think of her edgy manicure? Do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

