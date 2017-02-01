Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curvy Butt In High Cut Swimsuit Emerging From Pool — Hot Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is bikini bod goals! She flaunted her amazing figure in a sexily cut yellow bathing suit while going for a dip in the hot tub Costa Rica on Jan. 29, and we’re still not totally sure that she wasn’t posing for a ‘Sports Illustrated’ spread or something. See the super hot photos of Khloe in the water right here!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, has been a fitness fiend these days, and it’s paying off! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her butt in a yellow swimsuit, and wherever Tristan Thompson, 25, is, we’re sure this is making him miss his girlfriend even more. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PHOTOS OF KHLOE LOOKING AMAZING IN COSTA RICA.

Needless to say, Khloe’s suit left very little to the imagination. The huge side slits put her booty on full display, while the scoop neckline displayed her cleavage. It might still be the middle of winter, but she certainly heated up the place.

It’s also impressive that even though Khloe was living it up on her family vacation, she didn’t stray from her strict workout routine. “It’s so important for me to get my workout in, even when I’m traveling! No excuses,” she told fans on Jan. 30 in an Instagram post. Her sister Kim Kardashian, 35, also Snapchatted them both hitting the gym during the trip. One thing’s for sure: you have to admire their dedication!

We’ll leave you with this steamy selfie that Khloe shared on Snapchat shortly before getting in the water:

