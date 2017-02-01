Put in him coach! Colonel Sanders from KFC attempts to tackle his gold doppleganger in the Super Bowl ad for the fast food chain. You have to check out the hilarious clip!

Looks like there’s a real chicken fight happening! Colonel Sanders attempts to tackle his golden doppelgänger in the first Super Bowl advertisement for KFC. It’s Colonel vs. Colonel as the commercial features comedian Rob Riggle reprising his role of Colonel Sanders and actor Billy Zane as the golden colonel going head to head.

The clip shows Billy, 50, covered in gold in his metallic apartment as he raves about the new Georgia Gold Chicken. But watch out! Rob, 49, is coming for you! The actor begins by lurking in the background and then attempts to tackle the gold man. Unfortunately since his doppleganger is solid metal, he falls over instead. Sorry Rob, looks like there is a new colonel in town!

Kentucky Friend Chicken, aka KFC, released clips of their multiple Super Bowl advertisements and they are absolutely hilarious. They feature the colonels participating in various duels, such as arm wrestling and rock, paper, scissors. These are the first big game ads for KFC and are created by Wieden + Kennedy.

The fast food joint has been rotating different celebrity colonels for a few years now, a strategy that has really paid off or the company. KFC has experienced “nine consecutive quarters of sales growth, and people under 35 had a 45 percent increase in brand consideration for KFC from 2015 to 2016,” according to AdWeek. Just shows what a little celebrity influence can do!

This commercial comes after some crazy and hilarious Super Bowl advertisements we have seen so far — such as the epic Lexus commercial & an humorous appearance from Melissa McCarthy in a Kia ad. Brands seem anxious to get their hands on just a 30-second-spot! Can’t wait to see what’s to come for the big game.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about this KFC commercial?