Jon Stewart Reunites With Stephen Colbert To Roast Trump & It’s Hilarious: Watch

LOL! Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert came together on ‘The Late Show’ Feb. 1 to discuss President Trump’s multiple executive orders that he’s signed since taking office, Jan. 20. However, their chat turned into a hilarious roast where Stewart dressed up as Trump! You’re going to lose it when you see this…

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, 54, reunited with his good friend, Stephen Colbert, 52, when he stopped by the The Late Show, Feb. 1, to blast President Donald Trump, 70, and it was epic. Jon revealed that Trump has more executive orders coming, and he was going unveil them, right there, on the show! Oh, and he rocked a different type of ensemble for his hilarious appearance.

The former Daily Show host shocked the audience, first of all, by his surprise appearance, and second of all, by dressing up like Trump! He donned a “dead animal” wig, and an oversized, red tie that fell to the floor. LOL. “I thought this is how men dress now,” Jon said, adding, “The president sets men’s fashion, and I saw the inauguration — super long tie, dead animal on head. Boom!” OMG.

Jon went right into his roast when he said, “Trump has more executive orders, and I have them.” He pulled out a black folder to read the orders and it started with the first one — “To secure our border, China shall immediately and without hesitation, send us their wall. Done. Boom!” Other orders included: “America’s new language, ‘Bullsh-t,'” and the order that President Trump is “exhausting.” Jon’s reason for the last order? — “The reason I, Donald J. Trump, is exhausting is because every instinct and fiber of my pathological self-regard calls me to abuse of power. I want – no, deserve – not just your respect but your adoration. Parades with the tanks and the synchronized dancing, and why can’t they train 10,000 doves to spell out ‘Trump’ in the clouds? How hard can it be, they’re already flying?” HA! He had a lot more to say about the last order, but you’ll have to watch, above!

Before Jon walked out on stage, Stephen set up the perfect intro for his buddy when he held up a newspaper headline that read, “10 Days 20 Orders,” — Revealing that Trump has been in office for 10 days and has already signed 20 executive orders, including his approval of his border wall plans and the revival of the Keystone Pipeline. Stephen said, “He’s got to be done now, right? There can’t be any more of these executive orders.” That’s when Jon abruptly came out on stage and said, “There’s more, trust me, he’s got more!” The crowd went wild because they didn’t expect to see him walk out and dressed as Trump. Stephen teased Jon’s appearance before the show, which you can see below…

Please let this be real! #JonStewart is on #LSSC tonight with a few #executiveorders he stole off POTUS's desk. A video posted by Late Show with Stephen Colbert (@colbertlateshow) on Jan 31, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

After the comical roast, Jon got very serious. “We have never faced this before,” he said. “Purposeful, vindictive chaos.” This was the first time Jon and Stephen reunited since Jon’s appearance on The Late Show the day before Trump’s inauguration, Jan. 20. It was definitely an epic moment for the live audience, as well as, everyone watching. These two never fail to make us laugh!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jon and Stephen’s impression of Trump? Tell us below!