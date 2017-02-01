Jennifer Lopez’s Waist Length Braid — How To Copy Her Look With Drugstore Products

Courtesy of Instagram

Jennifer Lopez showed off a gorgeous new hairstyle and we’re obsessed! She rocked a waist length braid and you can copy her look with drugstore products — how amazing is that?

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is always sporting some kind of high ponytail or updo and her latest look is seriously amazing. She rocked a waist length braid that was skin-tight and super high on top of her head — we love it. Luckily, you can actually copy JLo’s look with drugstore products.

JLo’s hair stylist, Chris Appleton, posted the stunning side profile of JLo’s braid with the caption, “Baby hairs on fleek, backstage today.” He threw JLo’s hair into a super sleek high ponytail, and added extensions to her pony, giving a thick voluminous look. Then, he braided her hair into a thick chunky braid that ended all the way at her waist.

We love that Chris left her baby hairs out because it gives off a natural touch. Usually, baby hairs are the most annoying part about hair because no matter how hard you try, it seems impossible to tame them. So, letting them hang out and frame your face is a fun and easy way to spice up your look. Plus, you can still keep them out but tame them a bit, especially if you use L’Oreal EverSleek Frizz Finish Oil-In-Serum.

To get the slicked back, bump-free top, try using L’Oreal EverCurl Sculpt & Hold Cream-Gel, to give you the hold you want without it getting too tight or crunchy. Aside from the sleek top of her hair, we love that Chris wrapped her own hair around her scrunchie, and then he started the top of the braid extra fat, and slowly got thinner as he got further down.

We are obsessed with JLo’s extra long and thick braid, and we love how you can recreate the look without breaking the bank on products! What do you guys think of her hairstyle? Will you try it?

