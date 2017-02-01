Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ex Casper Smart While Drake Cuddles With Nicki Minaj

FameFlyNet

Oh my goodness! We haven’t seen Jennifer Lopez and Drake together in a while, and then on Jan. 31 JLo was spotted outside of a nightclub with her former flame Casper Smart! Does this mean the duo has reunited? Find out for yourself and see the pics, right here!

Okay, so the past 24 hours have really thrown a wrench into what we thought we knew about Drake, 29, and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship! First, both Drake and Nicki Minaj posted some pics of them getting cozy on Instagram, and now JLo was spotted with her ex Casper Smart! CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS.

#HotShot #JLO spotted out with her ex #CasperSmart 👀 A photo posted by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:22am PST

The pic was taken outside outside of the El Floridita nightclub and restaurant, where E! reports both stars were for a mutual friend’s birthday party. However, they definitely didn’t go together, as Jen arrived with her bestie Leah Remini. Casper held a bouquet of flowers as they chatted in the parking lot, but they didn’t seem to be for JLo, and the duo is never seen making any contact. It seems like they’re just good friends, and not romantically reunited.

However, the timing is interesting because the same night, Jennifer’s alleged new flame Drake posted photos hanging out with his old pal Nicki. They had been banned from seeing each other while Nicki was dating Meek Mill, but now that they split it seems like hanging out with Drake is fair game again. However, though Nicki and Drake have been friends a long time, he’s always seemed to have a crush on her, often including references to her booty and being attracted to her in his songs.

Despite the fact that both couples seemed to be strictly friends, we still haven’t seen Drake and JLo together in several weeks. For a while, they were all over each other, going to each others’ shows and making out in nightclubs. We hope they’re still going strong!

