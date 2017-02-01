Jamie Otis Pregnant: ‘Married At First Sight’ Star Expecting Again 6 Months After Miscarriage

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh my goodness, this is SUCH good news! ‘Married at First Sight’ star Jamie Otis is pregnant again after suffering a devastating miscarriage in 2016. We’ve got the details on when her baby with husband Doug Hehner is due.

What a blessing! Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis, 30, and Doug Hehner, 33, are getting a second chance at becoming parents as she’s expecting a baby this summer. This is especially heartwarming news since she suffered a devastating miscarriage while four months pregnant with the couple’s son in July 2016. We knew they desperately wanted to have a child and now the couple is on their way again!

The former Bachelor contestant took to her Instagram Jan. 31 to make the big announcement after first giving the news to PEOPLE magazine. Showing off a picture of her sonogram and a rainbow painted on her growing baby belly Jamie wrote, “We are PREGNANT!!! Our sweet Baby Hehner is due this August. Of course I share so much more about our little #rainbowbaby with you all on my blog. @people put the sweetest tribute together for our first-born son – Johnathan. We love him so much and are so happy to know he’s looking down from Heaven taking care of his little sister/brother.” How precious! She added, “PS forgive me for my unbuttoned jeans. I’m at that awkward stage where I don’t quite fill out maternity jeans but I definitely don’t fit in my regular clothes. 🤗🎉🙏🏼😍 #sohappy.”

“Doug and I have been praying and not so patiently waiting to have our rainbow baby since we lost our first-born, Johnathan Edward, in July 2016,” Jamie told PEOPLE before making the big reveal. “We are feeling so blessed and truly thankful for this little miracle growing inside of me. Being a mother has been a long-awaited dream of mine. It goes without saying that Doug is going to be the best daddy ever. ” Aww, we are so happy that Jamie and Doug are finally going to become parents after the heartbreak of losing their first child.

