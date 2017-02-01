Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel, 1, Flawlessly Imitates Her Dad’s Famous ‘Mean Mug’: Hilarious Pic

Courtesy of Twitter

Chanel Marrow is DEFINITELY Ice-T’s daughter! Taking to Twitter on Feb. 1, the rapper and ‘SVU’ actor shared the cutest pic of his 1-year-old daughter practicing her scowl. And from the looks of the photo, it seems like Chanel has already mastered the facial technique — JUST like her daddy!

Making her father proud, Chanel Marrow, 1, has revealed she can scowl just like the best of them — giving dad Ice-T, 58, a run for his money! The actor even shared Chanel’s hilarious talent with fans on Twitter by posting an adorable photo of Chanel staring down the camera mimicking his own signature “mean mug” face. And seriously, this girl is GOOD!

Lol! I wonder where @BabyChanelworld got her Mean Mug from?? Lol! pic.twitter.com/0OU1NaR8Gs — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 1, 2017

“Lol! I wonder where @ BabyChanelworld got her Mean Mug from?? Lol!,” Ice-T captioned the snapshot. The photo was also posted to Chanel’s own Instagram account, with the clever words, “‘Watcha talkin bout Willis?’… I got daddy’s frown down,” written next to it. But the cutest part? Chanel is rocking a pink Minnie Mouse bathrobe in the pic, proving she can be both tough AND sweet.

Ice-T can be seen rocking his signature frown on Law & Order: SVU where he uses it quite often when dealing with perps. But the fact that his daughter has now picked up on the expression is just priceless! WHAT a cutie. Ice-T isn’t the only family member Chanel likes to imitate though. In fact, the girl and her mom Coco Austin, 37, frequently wear identical outfits.

The two can be seen on various social media sites rocking matching yoga ensembles, swimsuits, and even casual outfits. They truly are two peas in a pod! Recently the entire fam took a trip to Miami and every day Coco and Chanel sported a new matching bikini. But while Chanel definitely has her mom’s sense of style, there’s no question she looks just like her dad!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Chanel can scowl just like her famous dad? Isn’t it hilarious?

