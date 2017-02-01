Taylor Swift & Zayn Malik Reveal New BTS Director’s Cut Video For ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik definitely had a vision in mind when they set out to create an amazing music video for their new single ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,’ their epic contribution to the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ soundtrack. Check out a behind the scenes clip of how they created the amazing video!

Taylor Swift, 27, and Zayn Malik, 24, gave one heck of a performance in their sultry music video for their new single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Though fans knew the collaboration was going to be epic as soon as news broke that Taylor and Zayn were going to be laying down a track together for the upcoming film Fifty Shades Darker, they had no idea just how amazing it was going to be until it dropped on Jan. 26.

Now, thanks to a brand new behind the scenes video we know that part of the reason the video was so fantastic was the amazing director Taylor and Zayn brought on board to run the show! In the clip the “Shake It Off” singer gushes over the famous director Grant Singer, whose work she really admires and who she and Zayn thought would be the perfect director for the video. Clearly it worked out because the video turned out flawless! Check out their amazing behind the scenes footage above!

The seductive video was filmed at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London, England, which was built in 1873. Taylor and Zayn were very lucky to have such a great partner to help them turn that set into the perfect backdrop for their sexy escapades in the hot video. Well done Grant! We totally agree that you were the right one to make Zayn and Taylor’s vision a reality.

