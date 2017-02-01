We certainly didn’t think we’d see a Super Bowl commercial starring a high-school aged Steve Carell, but here we are, and it is everything. WATCH Steve give an inspirational speech for a new Honda ad right here!

Steve Carell, 54, brings the laughs as usual in Honda‘s “Power of Dreams” commercial, which will air during Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5. WATCH the teaser above!

The commercial, which is for the Honda 2017 CR-V vehicle, features an animated yearbook photo of the comedian. Though it borders on creepy, overall, it’s pretty cute. “Believe in yourself. You know why?” Steve asks, gesturing to the sea of faces that surround him, “Because none of these people think you are going to amount to anything.” LOL.

“And guess what?” he adds. “You…might.” Thanks for the vote of confidence, Steve!

Of course, many of us look forward to the Super Bowl commercials — sometimes even more than the game itself. It’s when brands go all out, writing their funniest ads all year and bringing tons of celebrities on board. So far, we’ve gotten to see teasers for tons of ads that will air at the big game, including the one for Budweiser beer, and the ad for Snickers candy that stars actor Adam Driver…sort of. You can peek at the Budweiser one below:

This is the story of our founder, and his pursuit of the American Dream. #ThisBudsForYou A video posted by Budweiser (@budweiser) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:08am PST

