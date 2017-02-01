Harry Styles’ To-Die-For Hair: See His Best Looks From 1D To Now

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Instagram

Let’s be totally real: no one has better hair game than Harry Styles. Whether it’s mid-length and curly, long and shaggy, or completely shaved down… we love it all, and we’re recapping his iconic looks for his 23rd birthday!

It’s Harry Styles‘ 23rd birthday today — February 1 — and what better way to celebrate than by swooning over his always changing looks? We all met Harry when he was just a 17-year-old aspiring singer on The X Factor UK who later got paired into a little group called One Direction. Maybe you’ve heard of them? Either way, now Harry has a solo record deal and his acting debut in a major movie on the shelf, and, of course, his hair styles have changed drastically. So lets review!

Back in the early days of One Direction, Harry rocked a mid-length curly ‘do. It was almost always swept to one side, mostly because Harry likes to run his hands through his hair a lot, but the curls that surrounded his head were adorable. We miss them terribly!

However, as Harry started to grow up before the world, his hair style matured, too. He let those curly locks grow out and was soon rocking a seriously shaggy ‘do. His hair seemed straighter, bigger, and was always just messy enough to still look really hot. For a while he would even rock a headband or bandana in his hair to keep it under control!

Then things got a little out of hand… and he let his hair grow down past his shoulders. It felt like it happened overnight, didn’t it? Like one day we had shaggy Harry, and the next day his hair was long enough to be braided. But still, Harry looked good. Too good. The long hair really went with the rocker-chic vibe that was taking over his complete style, and it didn’t take long for his fans — 1D or not — to dream of running their hands through it every night. Wait, that wasn’t just me, right?

Last but certainly not least, Harry finally cut off his long hair for his role in Dunkirk. The news came as a shock to his fans, especially those of us having those Harry hair dreams, but once the look was revealed we all breathed a sigh of relief. Yes, Harry looked hot with his short hair, which was buzzed on the sides and cut short on top. Since filming Dunkirk in 2015, Harry has kept his hair short and, thankfully, we are all still feeling his look.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Which one of Harry’s hair styles is your absolute FAVE? Comment below!

