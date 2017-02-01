Harry Styles’ Most Famous Ex-Girlfriends: Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner & More

REX/Shutterstock

There are tons of good fish in the sea, but clearly none as good as birthday boy Harry Styles, who has had a handful of stunning and famous girlfriends! From Taylor Swift to Kendall Jenner, here’s the full breakdown of Harry’s well-known ladies.

Harry Styles, known best for his shiny locks and incredibly good looks, has had his fair share of ladies throughout the years. Now, on his 23rd birthday, we’re celebrating all of the famous women he’s left behind. Harry totally plays the nice guy, but he’s definitely a heartbreaker!

Back in 2012, Harry was linked to fellow Brit Cara Delevingne. While the two never confirmed their relationship, Harry was spotted cheering on Cara while sitting front row at her runway shows. Neither commented on their brief romance, except for Cara saying, “I like to keep my private life private and that’s all I’m going to say.” So, that’s definitely means it was happening, right?

Moving on, Harry jumped right over to celeb squad leader Taylor Swift. Their relationship got off to a rocky start when everyone in young Hollywood had a comment about their romance. Let’s not forget Hailey Baldwin sharing her two cents on Twitter, writing, “Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are the worst couple of 2012 it’s official.” Yikes! The two last through 2013, and the former One Directioner made enough of an impact that Taylor wrote two songs about him on her 1989 album. “Style” and “Out Of The Woods” are allegedly based on Harry, but he didn’t seem to mind, saying “”She’s really good, so… they’re good songs, so I’m really lucky in that sense.” Luckily, there isn’t any bad blood between the two, as Harry even quoted the songstress in celebrating his 22nd birthday last year, writing on Twitter, “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.” Amazing!

Even though Harry was flattered by the thought of Taylor writing songs about him, the lyrics she chose may have stemmed from the jealousy she felt when Harry appeared to be linked Kendall Jenner. Kendall and Harry sparked dating rumors in summer 2013, although Kendall said “No story, we’re friends. He’s cool.” Things did seem to heat up as time went on Kendall and Harry were spotted taking ski trips, vacationing on yachts together, and going shopping! While they hadn’t been spotted together in a while, Harry reportedly surprised Kendall on the morning of her birthday with gifts! That’s so sweet! We wonder if Kendall will do anything for Harry on his special day?!

One thing is definitely clear — Harry likes to keep it in the squad. Risky, but it seems to work for him! HollywoodLifers, which of Harry Styles’ famous ladies is your favorite? Wish the stud happy birthday below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.