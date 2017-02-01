Hailey Baldwin’s Trying To ‘Uplift’ Bella Hadid During Her First ‘Real Heartbreak’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Was Hailey Baldwin really shading Selena Gomez when she took to Twitter to say Bella Hadid is the cutest person in the world on Jan. 31? Well, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned what Hailey truly meant by her controversial post. Get all the details here!

“Bella [Hadid]‘s career is on fire right now, but she’s having a hard time enjoying it because she’s heartbroken over The Weeknd and Selena [Gomez]. She can’t believe he’s moved on like this — seeing the pictures of them together just about killed her. She’s never been through anything like this before, it’s her first real heartbreak,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Aww. That’s so sad. And because of Bella’s heartbreak, Hailey Baldwin is just doing whatever she can to cheer her up — even if that means calling her the “cutest” person in the world.

“Her family and friends are all trying to help lift her out of her depression over this. They’re reminding her how special she is and doing all they can to boost her up. That’s why Hailey posted such a sweet message about her. She wasn’t trying to burn Selena, she was just trying to uplift her friend,” our source says.

As we previously told you, Hailey started a Twitter love-fest with Bella on Jan. 31, prompting many fans to suspect that she had turned her back on her longtime friend, Selena, and joined #TeamBella. But that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. Instead, Hailey was just trying to cheer Bella up as best she can. And we hope it worked — heartbreaks can sting, but Bella’s a beautiful woman. She deserves to be happy.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Hailey Baldwin supporting Bella Hadid? Is it rude to Selena Gomez? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.