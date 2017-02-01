‘Grey’s Anatomy’: [SPOILER] Leaving Long-Running Series At The End Of Season 13

Courtesy of ABC

OMG! Huge news ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans! Another doctor will be exiting the show by the end of Season 13 and you will not believe who it is. Get all the details on who won’t make it to Season 14 right here.

Jerrika Hinton, 35, has been beloved by Grey’s Anatomy fans as Dr. Stephanie Edwards since first appearing on the powerhouse Shondaland show in 2012. But Grey‘s die-hards will need to prepare themselves for her upcoming departure, as TVLine has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Jerrika will be saying “bye, bye” before Season 14. This juicy tidbit may not come as a shock to viewers who follow casting news, as Jerrika landed a starring role on an upcoming HBO drama series earlier this month. So… yeah.

Jerrika almost left Grey’s last season after she was cast in Shonda Rhimes‘ comedy pilot Toast, however that show didn’t make it to the airwaves, so Dr. Edwards lived to see another day. But now that we know she is going for real this time, we NEED to know how she will go. Will it be a devastating death? Or something less permanent that could give her the chance to return? While ABC has not officially renewed the award-winning show yet, it’s pretty much a given it will be coming back next season.

Losing Jerrika will be a bummer, but Grey’s fans have gotten the hang of letting go of characters at this point, as Patrick Dempsey and Sara Ramirez departed in Seasons 11 and 12, respectively. Losing our fave doctors is never fun, but as long as we get to keep Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) we know we’ll survive. Mainly because that means the show will survive. We think. Don’t quote us on that.

HollywoodLifers, will you be sad to see Jerrika go? How do you think she will leave the show? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.