George H.W. Bush & Barbara ‘Honored’ To Do Coin Toss At Super Bowl LI

Don’t call it a comeback! Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, will reportedly be making a very special appearance at the 2017 Super Bowl following separate health scares that landed both of them in the hospital last month. Get the details on how they will take part in Super Bowl LI right here!

This is fabulous news! Former President George H.W. Bush, 92, and his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, 91, are headed to Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 to participate in the game in a totally epic way. The couple has been invited by the NFL commissioner to flip the coin that will proceed the battle between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons!

What an amazing honor! The pair, who have been married for over 70 years and share six children, “are looking forward to it,” according to their spokesperson. Uh, of course they are! Heading up the official coin toss is no laughing matter and is a role that is only handed out to the most elite of all VIPs.

The Bushes are famous for a number of reasons (hello, 41st President of the United States of America!) but it makes sense they were selected to take part in this game in particular because the battle between the Patriots and Falcons will be played in their beloved Houston, Texas.

Barbara and George are presumably very happy to be healthy enough to take part in the event, as both the ex-president and his first lady went through separate health scares last month (George suffered from pneumonia and Barbara bronchitis) that landed them each in the hospital. Barbara was released on Jan. 23, and George was just released on Jan. 30, so we’re sure they are both happy to be out in time for the big game!

