Frank Pellegrino Dead: ‘Sopranos’ Actor Dies At Age 72

Courtesy of HBO

This is so sad. Frank Pellegrino has died at the age of 72, according to his good friend, Charlie Gasparino, Feb. 1. The legendary ‘Sopranos’ actor sadly passed after a ’bout with lung cancer.’ Get the devastating details.

Hollywood has lost a film icon. Frank Pellgrino has died at the age of 72, after a battle with lung cancer, according to Fox Business panelist and his good friend, Charlie Gasparino, Feb. 1. Charlie took to Facebook to release the sad news. “Frankie” as Charlie referred to him, passed on the afternoon of Jan. 31. Charlie revealed that Frank had a “tough exterior” and “fought cancer until he could fight no more.” Frank was reportedly diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and was undergoing treatment at some time.

Frank’s other close friend, Bo Dietl, a former NYPD detective, said he “passed away just before 2 PM [Jan. 31] at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital [New York City], with his family at his side,” to Page Six. “We lost a part of New York today when we lost Frankie. There’s nobody like him, he’s an icon.” So sad.

To his friends, Frank was known as “the owner of Rao’s,” an Italian restaurant in an old neighborhood of East Harlem, that was “super exclusive,” according to Charlie. However, Hollywood and his devoted fans knew him as FBI chief Frank Cubitoso on HBO’s The Sopranos or as Johnny Dio in Goodfellas.

Frank was a brilliant restaurateur. Although he was battling cancer and undergoing treatments, he would make regular appearances to his famed restaurant, Rao’s in Harlem, Dietl told the site. The restaurant is a popular Hollywood hotspot, and has been known [via Page Six] to feed the likes of celebs including: Billy Joel, 67, Jimmy Fallon, 42, Keith Richards, 73, Rod Stewart, 72, Woody Allen, 81, Martin Scorsese, 74, — who cast Frank in Goodfellas, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, — who filmed a scene for Wolf of Wall Street with Dietl in Rao’s. Incredible!

Frank leaves behind his son, Frankie Jr, who reportedly runs Rao’s restaurants in LA and Las Vegas, his daughter, and wife Josephine. Our thoughts are with Frank’s friends and family during this difficult time.

This story is still developing…

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.