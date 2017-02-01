Nicki Minaj Cuddles Up To Drake On Instagram: Should J.LO Be Worried? — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Look away, Jennifer Lopez! Drake spent time with his longtime friend and former fling, Nicki Minaj, on Feb. 1, and they’re flaunting their hangout all over Instagram. This certainly won’t make J.Lo, who Drizzy was most recently linked to romantically, happy!

What do we have here?! It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen Drake, 30, and Nicki Minaj together, but they were back at it again on Feb. 1! Nicki documented the meet up on Instagram, with a photo of herself snuggling awfully close to the 30-year-old, as they both look at the camera with straight-faced expressions. He shared the same pic, and definitely seems to be trolling us by using the googly eyes as the emoji in his caption!

The two weren’t alone, though. In a second pic, from inside what appears to be a studio, they’re joined by Lil Wayne. Perhaps they all got together to work on some epic new music?! Nicki did caption the latter pic with, “#TheBIG3,” and Weezy re-grammed with the message, “My family! I honestly missed this s***! Had to make em laugh to get that magic out!”

It’s quite interesting time for Drake to hang out with someone he once had a fling with — after all, isn’t he with Jennifer Lopez, 47, these days?! At the end of December and beginning of January, the two seemed inseparable. From packing on the PDA at a makeshift prom to sharing cuddly pics on Instagram and even spending New Year’s Eve together, it definitely seemed to be getting serious between the two.

Ever since Drake left for his European tour a few weeks ago, though, it kind of seems like everything fizzled out. At the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, Jen remained coy about the romance, telling reporters that they simply worked on music together and that was that (these photos and videos say differently, though)!

Drake is definitely acting like a single man right now, though — he even referred to another ex, Rihanna, as a “queen” during his London show. Plus, don’t forget about his hangout with a former porn star last month! He certainly doesn’t seem to have Jen on his mind lately….

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Drake and Nicki hanging out? Do you think him and Jen are even still an item!?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.