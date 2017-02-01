Drake ‘Tempted’ By Nicki Minaj During Cuddly Reunion: Is He Leaving J.Lo For Her?

Courtesy of Instagram

Here comes the drama! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that while Drake and Nicki Minaj were in the studio together recently, Drizzy actually felt ‘tempted’ by the ‘Anaconda’ singer. Does this mean he’s about to leave Jennifer Lopez?

“Everything is all love between Drake and Nicki [Minaj] and their reunion was epic,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They couldn’t stop hugging each other. Drake kept complimenting her on how bomb she looked and told her how happy he was to be back in her good graces.” It’s great to hear that their cuddly reunion in the studio, which reportedly took place on Jan. 12 (though they didn’t share the pic on Instagram until Feb. 1), was a pleasant one!

“He apologized to her for saying negative s**t about Meek [Mill] and in the same breath got petty and told her it’s about time she dropped that punk,” the source continued. “They laughed and agreed to let the past stay in the past.” After everything that’s gone down between them over the years, it’s definitely a good thing that they’ve decided to let bygones be bygones. However, their time together may have stirred up some old feelings and caused drama in Drake’s love life!

“Drake couldn’t stop staring at her face and body and it took every ounce of testosterone in his body to not make a move on her,” the insider continued. Whoa! Now that is definitely not something that Drizzy’s rumored girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, would approve of. “He was so tempted but didn’t out of respect for J.Lo. He’s made promises to her and is really trying hard to turn over a new leaf in 2017 and not to be a dog in the New Year.” If Drake did have some feelings for Nicki, then deciding to keep himself in check for J.Lo really was a strong move that shows just how much he cares for her.

