REX/Shutterstock

Outrageous! Donald Trump has reportedly threatened our neighbor to the south with military action if Mexico is unable to control their ‘bad hombres.’ We’ve got more on his alleged tirade to that nation’s president.

This is getting insane! President Donald Trump, 70, has already infuriated Mexico with his demands that the country pay for his border wall, and now he’s bullying that nation’s president even more by threatening to send U.S. troops down there. He reportedly made this menacing claim in a phone conversation with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, 50, saying “You have a bunch of bad hombres down there. You aren’t doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn’t, so I just might send them down to take care of it,” in a shocking transcript of the call obtained by The Associated Press. What the WHAT?! This is NOT how diplomacy works when it comes to dealing with a friendly ally.

Unfortunately the excerpt of the call didn’t make it clear who Donald was so upset about, if the “bad hombres” refer to drug cartels, immigrants or both. We also don’t know what Enrique’s response was, although the tone of the conversation was said to be “confrontational.” We hope he reminded Donald that he has no right to send U.S. troops into a sovereign nation that he’s not at war with! Good grief.

The White House declined to comment on the AP’s report, and Mexican media outlets claim the conversation never happened. So far Donald seems to want to make enemies out of our friends and longtime allies, as not only did he reportedly threaten Mexico’s leader, he also had a heated conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, 62. They two reportedly went at it in a phone call Jan. 28 over an existing agreement for the U.S. to take in some of their Syrian refugees and it was so explosive the Aussie PM allegedly hung up on him! Donald was still so angry about the deal he tweeted about it Feb. 1.

Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

This is all so backwards, with Donald trying to bully two of our most friendly allies when he wants to be pals with real enemies like Russia! Needless to say, voters are completely freaked out and took to Twitter to vent.

trump told Mexican Prez that he would send U.S. troops into Mexico 2 nab "bad hombres." That's an invasion, btw.

When will this idiocy end? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 2, 2017

Pretty sure Trump got the idea to invade Mexico and Australia from playing Risk. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 2, 2017

Props to @POTUS for thrift … invading Mexico cheaper than building The Great Wall of Trump. Look fwd to Eric & Don leading the invasion. — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) February 2, 2017

"You know what would fun, let's piss off our allied partners starting with Mexico and Australia!" – said No president ever. #artofthedeal — J boleda (@j_kiwijanineb) February 2, 2017

AP: TRUMP THREATENED TO SEND TROOPS DOWN THERE (MEXICO)

SLAMMED AUSTRALIA'S PM? WHAT COUNTRY "WONT" HE ATTACK???? RUSSIA — Free bird (@TearsInHeaven09) February 2, 2017

trump threatened to send US troops to mexico to take care of the "bad hombres" DOES HE NOT UNDERSTAND THAT HE IS LITERALLY THREATENING WAR — antonio (@antoniodelotero) February 2, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Donald was just full of bluster when he threatened to send U.S. troops into Mexico? Or would he really do it?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.