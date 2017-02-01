Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell Split? — See His Response To Her Taking Off Her Ring

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Trouble in paradise? After Lauren Bushnell was spotted on multiple girls’ getaways, and then posted an Instagram story sans wedding ring, many started wondering if she had ended her relationship with Ben Higgins. Now ‘The Bachelor’ alum has revealed what’s really going on.

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell‘s reality show, Happily Ever After, had a question mark at the end — but it doesn’t mean they’re over. Multiple reports, sans asking if they had called off their relationship. Well, the answer is no.

“No need to respond often to rumors or “fake news” but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today,” Ben wrote on Instagram on Feb 1. “We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side.”

Lauren, 26, is currently on a girls trip, according to her Instagram, in Mexico for a birthday weekend, and she was sans-engagement ring. She also spent a weekend two weeks ago without Ben, 28, and the two — who usually post with each other nonstop — went about a week without posting.

With that adorable caption, he posted a photo of his arms wrapped around Lauren, kissing her cheek. So we have to assume Lauren most likely briefly removed her engagement ring. Just one day ago she shared a photo with her girlfriends, and the 4.25-carat sparkler was spotted on her left hand.

The pair have been open about their relationship in the past, showing on their reality show that Ben actually called off the wedding briefly to focus on getting to know each other; they also revealed they are going to relationship counseling. “It is more so for us to set a really strong foundation before we start planning a date for the wedding,” they told Hollywoodlife.com in October. “Before we walk down the aisle, we really want to make sure that we have a third party that can help us work through some of our issues and how to be better in communication. It has really been great for us and I am sure we will continue to do it even after we are married!”

