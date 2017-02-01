Dianna Agron Rocks Same Sheer Dior Bustier Dress As Bella Hadid

Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

This sexy, sheer Dior bustier dress is quite popular with the celeb set! Less than a week after Bella Hadid rocked the daring style in Paris following the Dior show, Dianna Agron suited up in the same seductive silhouette in an edgy black hue for the fashion house’s fragrance launch party in NYC — but who do you think wore it better? VOTE.

All eyes were on Bella Hadid, 20, as she stepped out in Paris for a Dior party, totally stealing the show in her sexy, sheer bustier dress by the fashion house and flashing her nipples and bare chest in the process. In fact, she loved her sultry look so much she took to Instagram to show off a beautiful shot in the daring get-up — and she looked gorgeous, wearing her hair slicked back to keep the focus on the detailing.

Dianna Agron, 30, stepped out in NYC for Dior Poison Girl Presents: The Poison Club where she rocked the very same dress from the Spring/Summer 2017 collection that we first saw on Bella as the Glee gal arrived at the fragrance launch. Dianna donned the long tulle dress in black, complimenting the sexy silhouette with Dior earrings and a bag and shoes, (all by the fashion house, of course!). Although it was obvious that the silhouette was still sheer the cups of the black dress were lined to protect her modesty.



The sheer bustier is definitely seriously sexy and the flowing tulle skirt serves up major ballerina vibes — we love how the flowing fabric balances out the daring top! Bella and Dianna both looked like the sexiest prima ballerinas we’ve ever seen.

While Bella’s bustier was entirely sheer, putting her nipples on full display, the dress Dianna wore featured a lining that kept her chest covered beneath the silhouette — but they both looked beautiful in the ensemble!

See how each of the stars made the look their own and VOTE for who YOU think rocked the Dior dress better.

