Dakota Johnson Reveals She Pays Homage To Mom Melanie Griffith In New ‘Fifty Shades’

REX/Shutterstock

Melanie Griffith may actually have to watch ‘Fifty Shades Darker!’ In the past, the actress has revealed she doesn’t want to see her daughter partake in BDSM with Jamie Dornan, but Dakota Johnson just revealed that there’s one scene her mother definitely will want to check out.

During a visit to the Today show on Feb. 1, Hoda Kotb asked Dakota Johnson, 27, if it was possible that this time around her mother would be interested in seeing the film — since she didn’t want her to see the first.

“Well I don’t think she will and there is a moment — a little surprise moment — especially for my mom in this movie,” she said in the interview, as Hoda asks for more details. “I can’t share it. I don’t want to spoil it. She won’t ever see it! Maybe she’ll see this one specific little clip.”

“It’s kind of an homage to your mom in some way?” Hoda asked Dakota. “Will people watching it understand it right when it happens?”

“I think so,” the actress answered. “I hope so.”

WATCH: @hodakotb’s interview with #FiftyShadesDarker star #DakotaJohnson got off to an interesting start to say the least pic.twitter.com/LBDsulxJwt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 1, 2017

In 2015, Melanie revealed she had no plans to see the first Fifty Shades of Grey flick. “Would you want to see your child having sex like that? Just regular sex, I couldn’t do that. But the ‘room of pain’ sex? I definitely couldn’t do that!” she told reporters at Clive Davis’ 2015 Grammys party. She also told our sister publication, IndieWire, that she did stop by set and see the Red Room of Pain, but Dakota did not want her to come see the flick.

Her mother will probably be happy to know that Dakota is ready to move on to something different, after the trilogy wraps.

“It’s not that it has put me off entirely, but I’m ready to do other stuff,” she told Glamour magazine. “And maybe they will be sexy [projects], or maybe they will be the complete opposite. But I do know that I’m ready to move on.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Fifty Shades Darker?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.