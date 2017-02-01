‘The Challenge’s CT Reveals He’s A New Dad: My Son’s ‘The Main Reason’ For My Return

Image Courtesy of MTV

Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello is returning to ‘The Challenge,’ and he has a great reason. ‘The Real World’ alum confirmed to HollywoodLife.com exclusively that he’s actually a new father! And at 36, he’s calling this challenge — his twelfth — his best yet.

“The main reason I came back, I know there’s going to come a time where he’s going to see me on TV. I want him to see me as I am today, and not some punk running around with his head cut off, smashing heads, you know,” CT told HollywoodLife.com in an exclusive sit down interview. “I wanted to set the right example. Darrell can attest to this, me and him are the old men on the show — all we did was trade baby pictures with each other. I became a father and perspective changes.”

CT, who is returning to compete with the Champs on season 29, The Challenge: Invasion, also said that he knows that some day, his son is going to look him up and doesn’t ever want him to pay for his mistakes. “He’s gonna see some bonehead running around with his head cut off, and it’s gonna be a lot harder to tell him to not do things when he sees stuff like that,” he said. “I wanted him to see me, when he’s old enough, as I am today.”

This will be the 12th season for CT, but his first following the passing of longtime on-again off-again girlfriend, Diem Brown, who passed away after a long battle with cancer in 2014.

“I never thought I was gonna do another show, I thought I was done and I didn’t care anymore,” CT continued. “One of my main concerns is that I don’t want him to go under the microscope of the media and how nasty they can be. It’s like a catch 22; I’m proud and want to set an example, but at the same time, he’s mine. I don’t want to share him!”

“I felt like he helped me get my life back. Coming on this show, I like to think that I did it for him and for the right reasons. Also, it became more about me and getting my life back and doing it for me,” he said, adding he couldn’t be happier with the people in his life now and the support he’s received over the last few years. “I felt OK to come on this show in the very beginning, in this new chapter of my life. It did wonders for me. I was proud of it. I had my ups and down through my twenties, and I’m here now still sharing my life on TV. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise; I’m so grateful and I’m so happy, I can’t believe all this is happening and it’s for the right reasons. Of all seasons, this one to me is the one I’m the most proud of just because so much has happened through the years to where I am and who I am now. I’m most proud of this one.”

So, does that mean this is the last for CT? Well never say never, but “If I don’t do another one, I’m okay with it. I can leave it here and be fine.”

The Challenge: Invasion airs on MTV on Feb. 8 at 10PM ET.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.