Christina El Moussa & Gary Anderson Flaunt PDA In First Official Couple Sighting — See Pic

Finally! After months of speculation about their romance, Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson have stepped out arm-in-arm and totally made their relationship PDA official!

Christina El Moussa, 33, is no longer hiding her new man, Gary Anderson, from the spotlight. With a divorce from her ex, Tarek El Moussa, 35, pending, the Flip Or Flop star looked more in love than ever before as she spent the day outdoors with Gary on January 26, as reported by InTouch Weekly.

In the photo, both Christina is smiling as she walks beside Gary with their arms linked together. They are both dressed comfortably, with Christina rocking black leggings and sneakers, while Gary is wearing shorts and a pullover hoodie. The couple went on an hour-long stroll together in Gary’s neighborhood of Yorba Linda, California. So cute!

“They had big smiles,” an eyewitness told the magazine about the pair’s day together in the sun. “You could see the spark is there.” The eyewitness also added, “They seemed so relaxed and comfortable together — totally in sync. Christina looked adoringly at him. She was beaming!”

Their outing comes shortly after it was reported that Christina has bonded with Gary’s daughters. Christina “has been spending time with Gary’s family” and “loves his daughters Kacey and Kristen.” That’s great news, especially if Christina and Gary are planning on merging their families into one once her divorce is finalized.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Christina and Gary finally making it official? Comment below!

