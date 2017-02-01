Chrissy Teigen Makes Sexy, Post-Baby Return To ‘SI Swimsuit’ In Skimpy Little Bikini

Courtesy of James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Chrissy Teigen stripped down to nothing more than a tiny string bikini, putting her ample assets on full display, all while showing off her amazing post-baby body — and it’s the first time she suited up in a two-piece since giving birth! She’s one hot mama and we’re so happy to see her make her smoldering return.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, is making a very sexy return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, clad in nothing more than a tiny purple bikini, looking like a mermaid with her gorgeous hair in soft waves as she poses on the sand, totally smoldering in front of the camera. Although we’re used to seeing Chrissy pose for the issue the 2017 shoot was very special for her — and that’s because it was her first shoot for the mag since giving birth to her daughter, Luna!

She opened up about embracing her new, post-baby body in the exclusive DIRECTV NOW “Making of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017” special. She said: “It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” Chrissy explained. “I haven’t shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”



Chrissy Teigen’s Sexiest Looks

“She showed up telling me she would only shoot one pieces, and if I could throw a blanket over the top of her, that would be great,” MJ said. “I think she surprised herself on this trip, because I don’t think she was seeing herself quite the way we were seeing her.”

We’re so glad to see Chrissy back in an itty-bitty bikini — and she looks sexier than ever in the shoot! What do you think of her major return? Be sure to check out the photo above and be sure to check back for more news from the sexiest issue of the year.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.