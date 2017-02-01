REX/Shutterstock

This is so upsetting. The 911 audio has been released from when late Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks’ wife called to say he had shot himself in the head. Click through to listen to the harrowing phone call. Warning: this may be disturbing to some HollywoodLifers.

Disturbing audio from Melinda Trucks‘ 911 call on January 24 reveals the horrifying scene right after her husband, Allman Brothers’ drummer Butch Trucks shot himself in the head at their home in West Palm Beach, Florida. Poor Melinda is heard hysterically screaming as the 911 operator attempts to calm her down enough to find out what happened, and where she’s calling from “My husband shot himself!” she screams repeatedly. “Oh God!”

The operator asks what he shot himself with, and Melinda replies that it was a pistol. The audio goes in and out for a little bit, as the operator keeps asking her important questions — Where is she? Is he breathing? Sadly, he’s not. You can hear someone in the background screaming at the top of their lungs, apparently discovering that Butch shot himself. They’re both pleading with the operator to send paramedics to the house, and she assures them that they’re on their way.

“I can’t tell if he’s dead or alive! I can’t look at him! What do we do, call the hospital?” Melinda yells. It’s heartbreaking. She keeps telling the operator that she’s going to call a doctor, but breaks down into hysterical sobs and screams before someone else, who is calmer, gets on the line, thanks the operator, and hangs up to wait for police and paramedics. Unfortunately, Butch died shortly after paramedics arrived, leaving behind Melinda, four children, and four grandchildren.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Melinda Trucks during this awful time. Help us support her in the comments.