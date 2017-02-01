Brad Pitt ‘Confident’ He’ll Get Joint Custody After Emotional Battle With Angelina Jolie

REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt has been fighting to see as much of his children as he possibly can throughout his divorce proceedings with estranged wife Angelina Jolie. Now that things are starting to move along in the custody battle, Brad is reportedly ‘confident’ he will get joint custody of their six kids!

Brad Pitt‘s No. 1 goal over the past few months has been to spend time with the six children he shares with estranged wife Angelina Jolie, 41. Now, after a long struggle with only supervised visits, the 53-year-old Allied actor is “confident” he will be granted joint custody of Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, even though Angelina demanded sole custody when she originally filed for divorce last September, according to The Sun.

Brad is still only allowed supervised visitation with his children due to a temporary agreement put in place at the beginning of the battle. But Brad reportedly believes he’s going to land a “victory” in court when it comes time to make the final decisions on custody, mainly because of the way Angie has acted during this emotional battle. “This is a massive victory for Brad because all he ever wanted was joint custody,” an insider told The Sun. “At no point did he ever want to take the kids away from Angelina, which she initially tried to do him. Brad Pitt’s lawyers believe the court will look badly on Angelina’s negative PR campaign against him.”

Brad was spotted taking a peaceful stroll around Santa Monica last week, giving us even more reason to think he’s got a win in the bag. “He seems to have a more positive outlook,” a source told People. “Things seem much better now [that] he can spend more time with them.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad will actually get joint custody of the kids? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.