Brad Pitt Finally Wins Unsupervised Visits With Kids As Angie Gives Him A Divorce Deadline

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt head towards divorce, a shocking Feb. 1 report claims that she wants to move on ASAP — and has given him a 90-day deadline to make the split official! Brad is still fighting for his kids, though, and despite the messiness, he has finally been able to visit them without supervision. Here’s what’s going on!

“Angelina Jolie, 41, wants the divorce finalized within the next 90 days, including custody and property settlements,” a source claims to Life & Style magazine in their Feb. 13 issue. Whoa — that’s not very much time! That means Angie and Brad Pitt, 52, would only have 90 days to decide who gets to keep their expensive properties, such as the Chateau Miraval estate and vineyard in the South of France. “She’s making ridiculous financial demands,” the insider adds. “She’s demanding a whopping $250 million.” Yikes.

Meanwhile, another interesting update is that Brad has begun to see Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, without a therapist present. “He’s starting to have unsupervised visits and should have overnight visits with them in the coming weeks,” a source tells the outlet. Of course, Brad is still seeking joint custody, and “has no issue with taking care of the kids”, according to the report. Well, we’re glad to hear that Brad is making progress in that department.

One thing’s for sure: whether the divorce is settled by the supposed 90-day deadline or not, it won’t be easy. “[Angie] is very, very angry about the whole situation,” an insider shares with the mag. We’ll keep you posted as to how it all shakes out.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for confirmation/comment.

