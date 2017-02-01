Beyonce & Jay Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Is Super ‘Excited To Be A Big Sister’

FameFlyNet

Beyoncé and Jay Z have twins on board and Blue Ivy Carter is having the cutest reaction to news she’s about to be a big sister. Seriously, you won’t be able to read this without saying, ‘Awwwww.’

Sisters are having a moment right now and Blue Ivy Carter is gearing up to join the club! If you happened to be off-planet Feb. 1, it’ll come as news to you that Beyoncé and Jay Z are pregnant with twins. Queen Bey dropped the news like a bomb, leading to all sorts of speculation as to upcoming events like the Grammys. Guessing games aside, one thing is for certain: Beyoncé’s five-year-old daughter has been preparing for this moment her entire life.

“Blue is so excited to be a big sister,” shares a source with Us. “[Beyoncé and Jay] are ecstatic,” the anonymous insider elaborates. “They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It’s even better than they wished for.” Speaking of things that are even better than anyone wished for… can we talk about the Instagram post the “Daddy Lessons” singer used to announce the good news?

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she captioned the image. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.” Obviously enough, the well wishes started coming in almost instantly. The question is: how long will it take before bump-gate comes back to life? You’ll remember the controversy that engulfed Beyoncé’s first pregnancy in 2011. As J.K. Rowling is learning, internet trolls don’t ever go away.

HollywoodLifers, how adorable is this family? And should we be hoping Beyoncé has two boys, two girls, or one of each?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.