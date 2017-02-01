Blac Chyna Goes Nude & Exposes Nipples: Copying Kim Kardashian? — New Pic

Image Courtesy of Kesler Tran/KimKardashianWest.com

One of these things IS like the other… Blac Chyna set the internet on fire when she posted a nude photo that exposed her bare nipples on Feb. 1! However, fans couldn’t help but notice that the photo looked quite familiar. It turns out, Kim Kardashian had an almost identical shoot in 2015! So, who freed the nipple the best?…

Blac Chyna, 28, has officially made 2017 her hottest year yet! The mother-of-two — King Cairo, 4, and Dream, 2 months — got the internet in a tizzy with this naked photo [below] that she posted to Instagram on Feb 1! She rocked a new look, which featured the debut of a fresh, curly do’! AND, the only thing covering her naked body, including her bare nipples and booty, was white and green body paint! Who just turned up the heat?!

Queen A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:32am PST

But wait, haven’t we seen this pic before? — Chyna’s sexy paint shots, ironically seem to match the concept of her future sister-in-law, Kim Kardashian‘s, 36, photos from a paint shoot she did in back in 2015! Kim posed nude, while covered in white paint in a desert for her app, and the pics are unforgettable… obviously. In Kim’s photos, white paint was strategically placed across her breasts, just like Chyna’s. Now, fans are claiming Chyna copied Kim, AND they’re debating who had the hotter shoot! So, what’re your thoughts on the extremely similar photos?

It’s no secret that Chyna’s been working super hard to get her body-before-baby back. It’s only been about two months since she and Rob Kardashian‘s [29] child, baby Dream came into the world, but she’s already shedding that baby weight like crazy! Chyna’s been flaunting her flat tummy on social media and showing off her tinier waist.

We’re happy that Chyna started off 2017 with a sexy photoshoot to debut her amazing post-baby-body, but we’re hoping she didn’t ruffle any feathers by choosing a Kim-K-style shoot. Not to mention, she reportedly wasn’t in good graces with the Kardashian family after she allegedly tried to cash in on her relation to the famous brood in Dec. 2016.

Let us fill you in — Blac filed to trademark the name, Angela Renee Kardashian, in Dec. 2016. That’s when reports flew that Kim, Kourtney, 37, and Khloe, 32, were furious that she was trying to use their name for money and fame. Well, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY obtained court docs, filed by the sisters that showed their motion to block Chyna from using the Kardashian name, even if she and Rob marry. Right now, that alleged tiff seemed to blow over, and Chyna and Rob are still together despite a few trials and tribulations. We’ll see if 2017 is the year they will tie the knot!

