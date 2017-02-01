Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Family Pic With King Cairo & Dream — Where’s Rob Kardashian?

Courtesy of Instagram

Hmm — forgetting something? Blac Chyna shared the CUTEST family portrait on Jan. 31, but while the pic featured her 2 kids King Cairo & Dream Kardashian, an important person was noticeably missing from the bunch — Blac’s fiancé & Dream’s dad Rob. Yikes! Could this mean Chyna & her man are on the rocks again?

Is there trouble in paradise between Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29? A new Instagram Chyna posted on Jan. 31 may be a sign that there is! After all, the reality star took to the social media site to flaunt her “unconditional” love for her son King Cairo, 4, and daughter Dream Kardashian, 2 1/2 months, but her fiancé — who also happens to be Dream’s father — was nowhere to be seen. Even worse, the photo is clearly a professional shot. Ouch!

Chyna simply yet effectively captioned the pic, “Unconditional ❤” — aw! How could Rob possibly miss such a picture perfect moment? The classic portrait features a smiling Chyna sitting in between her two children with baby Dream on her lap. And while King is all smiles, the infant looks a bit spooked by the camera — SO cute! We’re not the only ones who were surprised to see Rob left out of the family pic though.

“And @robkardashian ????” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Damn where @robkardashian?” Someone else, saying what we where all thinking, even wrote, “You’re missing someone lol.” But if Chyna and Rob are on the rocks, their argument must have JUST happened. After all, the two recently celebrated their first anniversary together, and Rob even made a super adorable video for Chyna highlighting their most memorable moments.

However, anything is possible with these two. Let’s not forget that Chyna and Rob had an explosive fight back in December that ended in Chyna moving out of their shared home right before Christmas! Proving just how hot and cold they are, the two ended up reconciling just a few days later though. Either way, this is one adorable pic and we hope to see even more of baby Dream soon!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think it’s strange Rob isn’t in Chyna’s family portrait?

