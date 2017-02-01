Click to Skip Ad
Beyonce Pregnant With Twins: Zendaya & More Celebs Send Congrats — See Tweets

Wed, February 1, 2017 2:14pm EST by Add first Comment
Beyonce Twins Pregnant
Is it not Christmas? Yes, Beyonce announced on Feb. 1 that she, Jay Z and Blue Ivy are expecting not one, but TWO Bey-bies soon, and celebs immediately took to social media to wish the Carter family congratulations. Check out the sweet messages from Hailey Baldwin, Rita Ora and more right here!

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 45, are expecting once again, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for the fam! “I feel like I’m more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child,” Hailey Baldwin tweeted about the singer. Nicki Minaj also reportedly commented with three heart emojis and a bow emoji on Bey’s initial Instagram post — so sweet.

Check out more celeb reactions below:

CONGRATULATIONS 💗🙏🏽 So happy for you and your family! Xoxo @beyonce

A photo posted by Sophie Beem (@sophiebeem) on

How we feel about @beyonce being pregnant with twins!! 🎉

A video posted by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on

Congrats! @beyonce So happy for you!!!! ☺

A photo posted by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

YAY!!!!!! Congratulations 🐝!!!!! 💃💃💃💃💃sooooo beautiful!!!!

A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

Congratulations @beyonce I am so happy!!!! ☺️☺️☺️💜💜💜 #formation

A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on

Twins!!!! So exciting ❤❤ Congrats @beyonce

A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

Happy Birthday Beyonce — Iconic Singer Turns 35 Years Old

Beyonce gave the world some much-needed good news when she made her pregnancy announcement via Instagram on Feb. 1. She posted an unbelievably beautiful photo of herself flaunting her bare baby bump and wearing a pretty veil, gushing to fans about how thrilled she and the family are to be expanding their family again. Love it!

HollywoodLifers, leave your congrats for Bey and Jay below!

