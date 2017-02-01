Beyonce Pregnant With Twins: Zendaya & More Celebs Send Congrats — See Tweets

FameFlyNet

Is it not Christmas? Yes, Beyonce announced on Feb. 1 that she, Jay Z and Blue Ivy are expecting not one, but TWO Bey-bies soon, and celebs immediately took to social media to wish the Carter family congratulations. Check out the sweet messages from Hailey Baldwin, Rita Ora and more right here!

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 45, are expecting once again, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for the fam! “I feel like I’m more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child,” Hailey Baldwin tweeted about the singer. Nicki Minaj also reportedly commented with three heart emojis and a bow emoji on Bey’s initial Instagram post — so sweet.

Check out more celeb reactions below:

I would like to personally thank @Beyonce for announcing her pregnancy with twins and taking my mind off the shitty world for a minute 👸🏽🐝 — Best Coast (@BestCoast) February 1, 2017

CONGRATULATIONS 💗🙏🏽 So happy for you and your family! Xoxo @beyonce A photo posted by Sophie Beem (@sophiebeem) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Congrats B! AHHHHHHH can't wait to meet Red and Yellow Ivy! https://t.co/2R35zed4Qu — Todrick Hall (@todrick) February 1, 2017

How we feel about @beyonce being pregnant with twins!! 🎉 A video posted by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:17am PST

Congrats! @beyonce So happy for you!!!! ☺ A photo posted by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:54am PST

YAY!!!!!! Congratulations 🐝!!!!! 💃💃💃💃💃sooooo beautiful!!!! A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:57am PST

Congratulations @beyonce I am so happy!!!! ☺️☺️☺️💜💜💜 #formation A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:05am PST

Twins!!!! So exciting ❤❤ Congrats @beyonce A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Beyonce gave the world some much-needed good news when she made her pregnancy announcement via Instagram on Feb. 1. She posted an unbelievably beautiful photo of herself flaunting her bare baby bump and wearing a pretty veil, gushing to fans about how thrilled she and the family are to be expanding their family again. Love it!

