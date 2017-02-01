Courtesy of Instagram

Omg! The Queen is pregnant! Not only did Beyonce announce she’s expecting a baby with husband Jay Z, but she’s expecting TWO babies! How exciting! We cannot believe this news. See her unbelievably gorgeous pregnancy announcement here!

Beyonce, 35, is officially pregnant — and we are officially freaking out! The superstar announced on Feb. 1 that she is pregnant with not one, but TWO babies, and we can only imagine her and Jay Z‘s, 47, excitement. Now Blue Ivy, 5, gets to be a big sister! So sweet! The star shared the happy news with fans via Instagram when she gave followers a first-look at her large baby bump.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” Beyonce captioned the baby bump pic. Is anyone else freaking out right now? In the photo, Bey’s belly is totally exposed as she poses among flowers.

Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles, 63, also took to social media as she gushed about becoming a new grandmother! “WOW I don’t have to keep the secret anymore😀I am soooo happy ❤️❤️God is so good❤️ twin blessings,” the designer wrote on Instagram along with the same pic Beyonce had posted of herself. What a “blessing” is RIGHT!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, friends speculated Beyonce would make a bombshell baby announcement soon. “Everyone in Beyonce’s inner circle is keeping quiet when it comes to the pregnancy rumors, which is unusual because normally they would just deny them outright,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY last week. “When there’s been pregnancy stories before everyone has just laughed them off, but this time round there’s a noticeable silence on the subject, which makes me think it’s true.” Turns out, the baby talk WAS true!

We can only imagine how thrilled Blue must be by this news as well. After all, she’s now getting TWO new siblings! “Blue Ivy would love to have a sibling,” another source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves sharing her toys with her friends and when she plays with her dolls she sometimes asks mommy and daddy to bring her a real baby girl or boy. She’d be a sweet and protective big sis either way.” Aw!

And while we’re super excited about Beyonce’s pregnancy, we can’t say we’re completely surprised. After all, on Jan. 27 a new video surfaced that clearly showed Bey sporting a very noticeable baby bump! The clip was quickly removed from online, but we made sure to snag a screen grab before that happened! WHAT an exciting time!

