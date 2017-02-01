REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram/FameFlyNet/HBO

We’re so excited that Beyonce is pregnant with twins, especially because we get to see her cute maternity style again. Beyonce rocked the most adorable clothes while she was pregnant with Blue Ivy, and now that she’s carrying around two babies, her maternity game is going to be insane! These are just a few of our fave looks that we hope she rocks again.

Has there ever been a more beautiful pregnant woman than Beyonce? She was the definition of “glowing” in her pregnancy announcement that she posted on Instagram on February 1! But her outfit was just a little bit unpractical for nine months of pregnancy! Satin briefs, a tulle veil, and a see-through maroon bra? Yeah, we think not!

Thankfully, Bey’s maternity style when she was pregnant with daughter Blue Ivy Carter, now 5 years old, in 2012, was incredible. We know for sure that this time around, with two little ones in her belly, that she’s decided to keep things casual — at least for a little while! In a promo video for her Ivy Park line, which was taken down almost immediately (Oops! Didn’t want to spill the beans about her pregnancy before she got to!), Bey rocked a comfy hoodie and windbreaker paired with sweats. Our kind of outfit!

Beyonce went decidedly glamorous with her maternity outfits the first time around. After all, she revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards while wearing a totally chic, orange gown. Her little baby bump was so adorable! While she performed at the show, she eschewed her typically sexy and tight bodysuits that she wears in concert for a more buttoned-up look — including maternity pants!

Only Beyonce could make the dreaded stretchy pants look sexy enough to wear onstage. So unfair! Beyonce’s rule with pregnancy fashion was to not stop wearing any of the clothes she would normally wear. If she felt like wearing sky-high heels, she did! If she wanted to wear a sexy minidress to an event, she did! We’re really excited to see what she does with baby two — and three.

