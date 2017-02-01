Beyonce Photoshops Her Baby Bump Out Of Ivy Park Campaign: See Shocking Pics

Courtesy of Ivy Park

Just when we thought the Beyonce pregnancy rumors were fake, Bey officially announced she is indeed pregnant — with twins! She launched her new Ivy Park campaign on Feb. 1st & she looks fabulous in a sexy bodysuit, but we got to the bottom of it, & she actually photoshopped her baby bump out of the photos — you have to see these pics!

Beyonce, 35, launched her new Ivy Park campaign on Feb. 1st and we raved about how amazing she looks in a skin-tight bodysuit amidst all of the pregnancy rumors circulating about her. Just when we thought she was off the hook, she officially announced that she’s pregnant with twins! So, we took a closer look at the campaign video and she has a full blown baby bump, proving that she actually photoshopped the bump out of her photos!

Everyone knows that Beyonce is the most secretive celeb ever. She loves to take control of what she puts out into the public, just like she did the first time she announced she was pregnant at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. As if you were completely shocked then, Bey took to Instagram to share the news that she’s officially pregnant with twins — how insane is that!?

Earlier the same day, her SS17 Ivy Park campaign was launched and she stars in it wearing nothing but a skin-tight bodysuit. Once the pictures were released, we immediately shot down the pregnancy rumors because how could she be pregnant if she looks so damn good in this one piece?! Well we did some serious searching and in the campaign video, you can clearly see a growing baby bump on Beyonce.

While all the other girls in the video were wearing crop tops and baring their abs, Bey was wearing an oversized hoodie. Then it jumps to Bey wearing the same exact forest green bodysuit from the photo shoot and you can immediately see the bump! Plus, there was never a full body shot. All of the stars have aligned and it is now clearly obvious that she actually photoshopped her baby bump out of the photos and we are in shock.

Whoever photoshopped the pictures is a genius because we had absolutely no idea, did you? What do you guys think of Beyonce’s photoshopped pictures? Are you as excited as we are that she’s pregnant with twins?

