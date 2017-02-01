Beyonce Heading To The Super Bowl? Lady Gaga Gets Beyhive Buzzing With Cryptic Message

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Hold up! Is there a chance that Beyonce might make a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl with her ‘Video Phone’ collaborator Lady Gaga?! Mother Monster shared a cryptic message on Feb. 1, and it has fans in a frenzy thinking Queen Bey might show up! Check it out.

Brace yourselves, Beyhive, because you’re about to start buzzing! Lady Gaga, 30, is clearly super excited about her gig performing the Super Bowl LI halftime show on Feb. 5, and she’s been showing her enthusiasm with tons of selfies in Houston. She can be seen perched in the stands at the arena, doing cartwheels on the field, and prepping with her dancers. However, it’s one rather unassuming photo that has Beyonce fans thinking the 35-year-old queen might be making a surprise appearance!

Houston, you are beautiful. 🐝 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

“Houston, you are beautiful,” Gaga wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of herself sitting in a gorgeous courtyard surrounded by lush green grass, a crystal clear pool and palm trees. However, she ended the statement with a bee emoji, and that’s what sent fans into a frenzy! There are no bees in the picture, so we can’t help but wonder ourselves: why include it? Especially on the same day Beyonce shockingly announced that she was expecting two new babies!

“Bee??? Queen bey?? Beyoncé???” one fan wrote excitedly in the comments. “THIS IS A REFERENCE TO BEYONCÉ @ag_ten WHAT IS HAPPENING,” said another, who clearly couldn’t contain their anticipation for the big night.

While we think it’s unlikely that Beyonce would appear two years in a row, we know how much she loves surprises. The night before 2016’s Super Bowl, she dropped her music video and single “Formation,” and announced her tour and album during the halftime show! Maybe she’s got more secrets to spill, we’ll have to watch to find out.

