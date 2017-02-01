Beyonce’s Surprise Pregnancy: Could She Still Perform At The Grammys?

REX/Shutterstock

Beyoncé will be performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards… is what the show’s executive producer heavily implied in December. But has Queen Bey’s surprise pregnancy thrown music’s biggest night into chaos? Find out now!

We can hear the beyhive buzzing around Ken Ehrlich already! The executive producer of the 2017 Grammy Awards was interviewed mere hours before news broke that Beyoncé is pregnant with twins. During the on-camera affair, ET pushed for a straight answer on whether or not the “Lemonade” singer will take to the stage on Feb. 12 and his response is less than reassuring.

“The word is b-e-y-o-n-c-e, with a little something at the end,” he quipped. That didn’t stop the reporter from repeating her question, to which he shrugged in response. SHRUGGED! TWICE! Of course, Ken wasn’t exactly forthright about any show specifics. Maybe we would be a little less worried if this same person hadn’t implied heavily, back in December, that Jay Z‘s wife would take the stage on Grammy Sunday.

He was also asked for status updates on Justin Bieber, Drake, Kanye West, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, and Taylor Swift. And depending on what kind of music you’re into, you are about to be really happy or really upset. “I don’t think Taylor is really going to be a part of the show this year,” explained the producer. “She did pretty well last year. The word is, ‘off-cycle.’ You know, [she] doesn’t have anything to do, isn’t really nominated. Expect her to be back big next year, but probably not this year.”

The one sure bet for the ceremony: a performance from Adele. Following up her 2016 performance, which was plagued by sound issues, the “All I Ask” singer took some convincing to return. “Last year was so unfortunate, you know? With live television, things happen,” says Ken. “She was really good about it. It was human error. Watching her face and seeing her try and get through that… it was really tough. We’ve spent a year trying to make it up to her. I think when you see her on February 12th, we will have done that and more. It’s a wound. All you want is for wounds to heal. And for her, it’s healed.”

