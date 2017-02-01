Courtesy of Ivy Park

Beyonce just launched her latest campaign for her fitness fashion brand, IVY PARK, and it is amazing. Beyonce looks better than ever showing off her toned legs in a sexy bodysuit and we are obsessed with the SS17 collection! What do you guys think of the new campaign?

Beyonce, 35, launched the SS17 campaign for her workout clothing line, IVY PARK, and we’re freaking out because she looks perfect. In the latest photos she’s flaunting her amazing legs in just a bodysuit and she looks incredible. This season, the campaign is all about women empowerment and loving the bodies that you’re in. Bey even introduces the newest faces of the campaign: SZA, Yara Shahidi, Selah Marley, sisters Chloe x Halle, and Sophie Koella.

Is it just us or has Beyonce not aged a single day? In the photoshoot she’s wearing a new forest green bodysuit from the collection and it’s skin-tight with a black zipper going down the entire front. She had no problem showing off her insanely toned legs in the bodysuit, either, as she opted out of wearing any pants, and instead she threw on a pair of thigh-high socks.

Bey opted to wear the bodysuit a bunch of different ways and styled it with a windbreaker, a duster rain coat, and a mesh jacket. She posted a pic of herself in the new line saying, “We breathe the same air. We glow, even in the dark. Our curves make waves. Movement evolving forward. I know we will endure.”

While the previous Ivy Park collections featured pops of bright colors like royal blue or metallic, this season we can expect to see a lot of neutrals like black, white, pale pink, and forest green. We are so obsessed with Beyonce and everything she does, so the fact that she looks this good in her latest campaign is just unbelievable.

What do you guys think of Beyonce’s sexy new campaign photos? Do you love them as much as we do?

