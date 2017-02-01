Beyonce’s Beauty While Pregnant: Gorgeous Curls & Bold Lip In Announcement

Courtesy of Instagram

In the most shocking Instagram of all time, Beyonce announced she is pregnant with twins on Feb. 1. Of course, she looks amazing in the photo, with tight ringlets and a bold lip.

Wow, Beyonce, WOW! We are in SHOCK after seeing her Instagram post. Beyonce posted on Feb. 1, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

TWINS!

Talk about stunning. Beyonce showed off her baby bump (no stretch marks in sight!) by wearing blue, lacy underwear and a purple bra.

Her hair was in a center part with wild curls cascading down her shoulders.

Her lips were a bold reddish-pink color, and her brows were filled in and defined. Her eyes were covered in a lavender / maroon shadow, and her lashes were long and dark thanks so some mascara.

Over her head, she draped a green mesh netting. Her colorful makeup was so lovely next to all the beautiful flowers behind her!

Her nails were a pale pink — which we can draw so many conclusions from. Pink nails for a girl? Blue shorts for a boy? Is she having one of each? Is she just messing with us?

Whatever sex is she having, we are so, so happy for her and husband Jay Z. Their first child Blue Ivy is getting two siblings — she must be so excited!

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Beyonce’s beauty while pregnant? Are you shocked about this announcement?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.