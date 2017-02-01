Click to Skip Ad
Beyonce Announces She’s Pregnant With Twins & Fans Lose Their Minds — See Tweets

Wed, February 1, 2017 2:12pm EST by Add first Comment
Beyonce Announces Pregnancy
REX/Shutterstock
Talk about a baby bombshell! Beyonce sent the Beyhive into an absolute frenzy on Feb. 1, by announcing that she was pregnant with TWINS! Shortly after her exciting reveal, the news went viral! See the heartwarming congratulatory messages from fans!

Beyonce, 35, is officially going to be a mother of three! The superstar announced that she was expecting twins with her husband Jay Z, 47, on Feb. 1, blowing the minds of fans everywhere! The Beyhive was overjoyed by the shocking news, taking to social media to share the sweetest congratulatory messages ever. One person wrote, “Black History Month Day 1: Beyoncé announces that she’s pregnant… is she trying to break the internet yet again??” Another was clearly hyperventilating, writing, “I can’t breathe! Beyoncé is having twins, oh my gosh!”

YAY!!!!!! Congratulations 🐝!!!!! 💃💃💃💃💃sooooo beautiful!!!!

A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

Bey and Jay must be over the moon about their expanding family, since it also means their daughter Blue Ivy, 5, will officially become a big sister! The legendary songstress made her big reveal in the most adorable way, flaunting her growing baby bump in a stunning lingerie-clad photo shoot. Taking to Instagram, she announced, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Blue Ivy: See Pics Of Her Vacationing With Dad Jay Z & Mom Beyonce

The pair tied the knot on April 4, 2008, and they welcomed their first daughter in 2012. Several stars also reacted to Bey’s baby bombshell, taking to Twitter to congratulate her. Ross Matthews sweetly wrote, “BEYONCÉ PREGNANT WITH TWINS MAKES ME FEEL BETTER ABOUT THE WORLD.” Hailey Baldwin also rejoiced over Bey’s bundle of joys. “I feel like I’m more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child,” she wrote.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU elated about Beyonce having twins? Send your congratulatory messages in the comment section below!

