Beyonce Announces She’s Pregnant With Twins & Fans Lose Their Minds — See Tweets

Talk about a baby bombshell! Beyonce sent the Beyhive into an absolute frenzy on Feb. 1, by announcing that she was pregnant with TWINS! Shortly after her exciting reveal, the news went viral! See the heartwarming congratulatory messages from fans!

Beyonce, 35, is officially going to be a mother of three! The superstar announced that she was expecting twins with her husband Jay Z, 47, on Feb. 1, blowing the minds of fans everywhere! The Beyhive was overjoyed by the shocking news, taking to social media to share the sweetest congratulatory messages ever. One person wrote, “Black History Month Day 1: Beyoncé announces that she’s pregnant… is she trying to break the internet yet again??” Another was clearly hyperventilating, writing, “I can’t breathe! Beyoncé is having twins, oh my gosh!”

Beyoncé is having twins, what did we do to deserve this?? — Ansley Rich (@Ansley_Rich) February 1, 2017

Black History Month Day 1: Beyoncé announces that she's pregnant… is she trying to break the internet yet again?? — Parker (@ParkerKitHill) February 1, 2017

beyonce is having twins…………god is good… — DADDY GOODTIME III (@pamushiberia) February 1, 2017

SHUT DOWN YOUR LIVES! Beyoncé is having twins!!!!! — A. Diva, ESQ (@MsWitts) February 1, 2017

I can't breathe! Beyoncé is having twins, oh my gosh! — Beyoncé Releases (@BeyReleases) February 1, 2017

I feel like I'm more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 1, 2017

YAY!!!!!! Congratulations 🐝!!!!! 💃💃💃💃💃sooooo beautiful!!!! A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:57am PST

BEYONCÉ PREGNANT WITH TWINS MAKES ME FEEL BETTER ABOUT THE WORLD. — Ross Mathews (@helloross) February 1, 2017

Bey and Jay must be over the moon about their expanding family, since it also means their daughter Blue Ivy, 5, will officially become a big sister! The legendary songstress made her big reveal in the most adorable way, flaunting her growing baby bump in a stunning lingerie-clad photo shoot. Taking to Instagram, she announced, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

The pair tied the knot on April 4, 2008, and they welcomed their first daughter in 2012. Several stars also reacted to Bey’s baby bombshell, taking to Twitter to congratulate her. Ross Matthews sweetly wrote, “BEYONCÉ PREGNANT WITH TWINS MAKES ME FEEL BETTER ABOUT THE WORLD.” Hailey Baldwin also rejoiced over Bey’s bundle of joys. “I feel like I’m more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child,” she wrote.

