Bella Hadid Shows Us The Right Way To Wear A Long Denim Dress: Will You Try The Trend?

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid headed to a Dior party in NYC on Jan. 31st and she looked fabulous in long denim dress, which is pretty hard to pull off. What do you guys think of Bella’s dress, will you try this denim trend?

Bella Hadid, 20, was out and about in NYC on Jan. 31st for the Dior Celebrates ‘Poison Girl’ party at Up & Down, when she opted to wear a long denim dress. Bella was ’90s perfection in this outfit and she proved that wearing a long denim dress is chic. What do you guys think of the trend — would you try it?

Bella is such a trendsetter and she’s never afraid to take risks, which is what we love most about her. As the face of Dior beauty, she headed to the new fragrance party and she opted to wear a very unique dress. Bella opted to wear a long denim dress that had a tight corset bodice with underwire cup bras and gorgeous, sparkly diamond straps.

The dress was cinched in at the waist, highlighting Bella’s petite figure, and showing off belt loops as if her dress was a real pair of jeans. The rest of the frock was flowy and featured an A-line skirt and pockets. Bella added more ’90s flare with a body chain and simple black ankle-strap sandals. So, it’s safe to say we loved this dress on Bella, and not just because she’s a supermodel.

Denim is such a heavy material and it can be quite hard to pull off. Whether it’s a denim skirt or denim overalls — it’s definitely risky. Bella proved that there is a right way to wear a long denim dress and you can try it too! Make sure the dress has a fitted bodice so that it highlights your frame and has a cinched in waist to flatter your figure.

What do you guys think of this trend — will you try it out fro yourself this season?

